BCB plans bigger to observe Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

DHAKA, July 27, 2019 (BSS) – Apart from organizing two T20 Internationals between Asia All Star and Rest of the World in March 2020, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to do some more activities to celebrate the 100th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The BCB will arrange a countrywide Under-12 cricket carnival and Under-19 tournament at district level to commemorate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary.

“You know that we have decided to organize two T20 International matches between the Asia All Star and Rest of the World to celebrate 100th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We have already got the ICC approval,” said Nazmul Hassan Papon.

“But there are some more plans. We want to arrange a cricket carnival in countrywide with the players under 12. Besides an Under-19 tournament at the district level will also be held.”