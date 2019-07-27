7th edition of BPL to kick off on Dec 6

DHAKA, July 2019 (BSS) – The 7th edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) set to kick-off on December 6, said Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon.

The BPL this year will get underway with a glittering opening ceremony that will be held on December 3.

“We have decided to start BPL on December 6 this year. But beforehand we want to organize an opening ceremony for the tournament on December 3,” Nazmul Hassan Papon said.

But this year, they vowed to start the tournament as per the calendar