Minhajul, Bashar to continue as national team selectors

DHAKA, July 27, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) kept faith on the current selection panel led by Minhajul Abdein Nannu, extending their tenure to the World T20 in Australia in 2020.

Habibul Bashar Sumon is the other member of the panel. BCB gave them the extension amid speculation that a new selection panel could replace them.

“They haven’t done anything wrong, so what’s the problem to continue with them,” said BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon.

“As I said earlier they have done good job so far. That’s why we thought that they should continue. As per the new contract, they will select the team until the 2020 World T20.”

While Nannu will lead the two-member selection panel, they will be headed by a selection committee, led by Cricket Operations chairman Akram Khan, something the BCB termed as two-tier selection panel.

The two-tier selection that was introduced before Nannu took the charge of selection panel will exist, said Papon.

“Nannu will lead the selection panel but it will be under selection committee, led by Cricket Operations Chairman and Akram Khan is the chairman now. Alongside him, coach, captain, manager and Nannu himself will be in the selection committee. It will continue this time around also.”