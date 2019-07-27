Vettori elated to be Tigers’ spin bowling coach

DHAKA, July 27, 2019 (BSS) – Former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori who was appointed as the Bangladesh’s spin bowling consultant was excited at the prospect of guiding the country’s spin bowlers.

“I have followed Bangladesh cricket for a very long time and have some great memories from touring the country,” Vettori said on Saturday.

“This is a team on the rise and there is so much experience and potential. It will be a pleasure to work with the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam and the other up and coming youngsters which I am looking forward to with a lot of interest.

“Spin bowling has been a traditional strength for Bangladesh. I hope to share my knowledge as a player and coach of the demands of modern day spin bowling in all versions of the game and help the bowlers make good intelligent decisions so that they can maximise their talents and skills.”

The 40-year old Black Caps great has agreed to work with the Bangladesh spinners up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia. Meanwhile, former South Africa paceman Charl Langeveldt will join the Bangladesh Team as its full-time pace bowling coach.

Vettori, New Zealand’s record wicket-taker in international cricket, retired in 2015. He has been the Head Coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore and Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) team Brisbane Heat.

He will be available for around 100 days in his role with Bangladesh which combines preparation phase, series’ and tournaments including the Tour of India 2019, the Asia Cup and Tour of New Zealand in 2020.

The 44-year old Langeveldt played 87 international matches for South Africa from 2001 to 2010.

Before joining Bangladesh, he was Afghanistan’s Bowling Coach. He has also been South Africa’s Fast Bowling Specialist Coach and Cricket South Africa’s High Performance Fast Bowling Consultant.