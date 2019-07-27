RpMP begins sapling distribution program

RANGPUR, July 27, 2019 (BSS) – Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) today launched its month-long tree plantation program in the city aimed at creating a green nature to improve environment and bring balance in the ecosystem.

RpMP Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud inaugurated the program with distribution of 1,000 saplings of fruit bearing, wood yielding and medicinal plants at a function held on a school ground in Ward No-14 of the city as the chief guest.

Rangpur Metropolitan Community Policing Committee is extending assistance to RpMP in distributing the tree saplings among the city dwellers.

Assistant Commissioner (Kotwali Zone) of RpMP Jamir Uddin, Member-secretary of Kotwali Thana unit of Rangpur Metropolitan Community Policing Committee Abdul Kader Didar and Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Thana of RpMP Abdur Rashid were present.