Belpukur selected for Rajshahi leather & tannery park

RAJSHAHI, July 27, 2019 (BSS)- A modern leather and tannery industrial park will be established in Rajshahi aims at improving socio-economic condition of the region through flourishing the leather sector.

A site of 100 acres of land has already been selected at Belpukur and Baneshwar areas for the purpose.

Regional office of the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) is working in this regard.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and BSCIC Chairman Mustaque Hassan visited the site today.

BSCIC General Managers Bashir Ahmed and Khandaker Ameeruzzaman, Regional Director Tamanna Rahman and Deputy Manager Shamim Hossain and Additional Deputy Commissioner Abu Aslam were present.

Mayor Liton hoped that the region’s economic flow will be vibrant with generating employment opportunities upon commissioning of the leather estate.

He assured giving all possible cooperation towards speedy implementation of the project.