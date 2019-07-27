24 drug traders surrender in Jhalkathi

JHALKATHI, July 27, 2019 (BSS)- Twenty-four drug local traders of the district surrendered to police today as the law enforcing agency expedited the awareness program against drug and rumours and other social menaces.

A procession was brought out in the town to create awareness among people against the rumour of child lifting which was ended with a rally of cross section of people at Police Lines Darbar hall.

DIG of Barishal Shafiqul Islam, Police Super Fatiha Yasmin welcomed the surrendered persons by presenting bunch of flowers. They were also given sewing machine and fishing nets to find alternative livelihood.

Addressing the function DIG of Barishal urged people not to heed the rumor of so-called need of human skull for Padma Bridge saying lynching a person suspecting as a child lifter is a punishable offense, which will not be forgiven by any means.

“The child lifting rumour is a deep rooted conspiracy orchestrated by local and foreign vested quarters,” he said urging everybody to resist the rumour spreaders together