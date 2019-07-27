5 alleged militants held in city

DHAKA, July 27, 2019 (BSS) – A special team of anti-terrorism unit (ATU) of police arrested five members of a same family at Rupnagar in the city’s Mirpur area today for their alleged involvement in militant activities.

The detainees are: Sonali Bank Senior Principal Officer Ahmed Ali, his wife Salma Ahmed, their sons Abu Saleh Mohammad Jakaria and Kibria and daughter Asma Ferdous.

On secret information, police raided their house at Rupnagar on Friday at 1.30 am. Subsequently, the inmates attacked police with local arms, said Md Sulaiman of ATU (operation).

Three members of police were injured following a blast made by the family who were identified as the members of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam, he added.

Police recovered some explosive substances, local arms, improvised devices and some books on extremism from that house.