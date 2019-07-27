Week-long mosquito elimination drive kicks off in Netrokona

NETRAKONA, July 27, 2019 (BSS) – A week-long mosquito elimination and cleanliness drive kicked off here today with a view to killing mosquito in Netrakona pourasava to check the outbreak of mosquito related- diseases.

Netrakona pourasava is launching the drive in line with the nationwide

Mosquito elimination and cleanliness week-2019.

Deputy Commissioner of Netrakona Main-Ul-Islam and mayor of Netrakona

pourasava Nazrul Islam Khan formally inaugurated the programme through

spraying insecticides using fogger machines on Netrakona pourasava premise.

Councilors of the pourasava, local elite, political leaders and

journalists were present at the inaugural function.