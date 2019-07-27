Two BPL matches to be held tomorrow

DHAKA, July 27, 2019 (BSS) – Mohammedan Sorting Club Limited will take on Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in a match of Bangladesh Premier League football scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The above match kicks off at 7 pm while another match between Chittagong Abahani Limited and NoFeL Sporting Club will be played as per revised fixture at 4 pm on the same day.

The traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan currently place at 8th position with 24 points from 22 matches while the freedom fighters Muktijoddha stand at 9th position with 23 points playing the same number of outings.

On the other hand, the port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited are currently at 7th position with 24 points from 22 matches while NofeL Sporting Club stand at 12th position with 16 points playing the same number of matches.