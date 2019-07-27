Drug peddler killed in encounter with BGB

JESSORE, July 27, 2019 (BSS)- An alleged drug peddler was killed in a gunfight with Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) at Agrobhulot frontier here today.

The drug peddler was identified as Sujan of Kagojpur village of Benapole. He was notorious drug trader of the area, BGB claimed.

BGB surces said one of their habilder namely Akmal Hossain was injured during the gunfight took place in the early hours of Saturday.

Commander of 21 BGB battalion Lt. Col. Imran Ullah Sarker said, BGB was encountered by miscreants as they went for operation getting an information about trespassing of a gang of smugglers on the Agrobhulot point.

As drug peddlers lobbed cocktails on the BGB team when Akmal Hossain received injuries. The BGB team responded with several rounds of fire, killing Sujan on the spot.