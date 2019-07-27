RU works to resolve room crisis going on in full swing

RAJSHAHI, July 27, 2019 (BSS) – The Rajshahi University (RU) authorities’ 50-year master plan is going on full swing at the estimated cost of around Taka 40 crore in a bid to mitigate the problems of overcrowded classrooms and accommodation in residential halls.

“Extension works of the Dr M Wazed Mian Academic Building are expected to be completed very shortly while the Syed Ismail Hossain Siraji Academic Building is expected to be completed by the end of this year” said Khandaker Shahriar Rahman, Director-in-Charge of Planning and Development office.

He added that with the successful completion of these construction works, the existing classroom problems will be resolved to a greater extent.

Meanwhile, construction works of Sheikh Russell Model School has been started adjacent to Jubery Guest House with an estimated cost of around Taka 11 crore.

The proposed four-storey school building will be constructed on 1.3 acres of land with various facilities including Bangabandhu Corner, IT Room, In-house Sports Arrangement, open stage and playground.

The RU master plan also included a beautification plan so that it can compete with other famous universities around the globe, said RU officials.

Prof Chowdhury Jakaria, Pro-VC of RU, said they have chalked out the master plan to design everything systematically on the campus.

“We have plans of constructing two 10-storey residential halls, one 10-storey residential dormitory for teachers and one 20-storey academic building. The proposed names of the halls are: ‘Sheikh Hasina Hall’ and ‘Shaheed Qamaruzzaman Hall,” he said.

A 10-storey administrative building will also be set up to hasten the university’s administrative activities. Besides, construction of a boundary wall around the campus, construction of a footbridge at the main gate and drainage projects have been included in the master plan, Prof Jakaria said.