Trump threatens not to recognize China’s special status at WTO

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – President Donald Trump on Friday

threatened to withdraw recognition of the special “developing nation” status

of China and other relatively rich countries at the World Trade Organization

unless changes are made to the body’s rules.

The salvo fell the week before top US trade officials are due to return to

China to rekindle trade talks that acrimoniously collapsed in May.

Trump said in a statement the global trade body uses “an outdated

dichotomy between developed and developing countries that has allowed some

WTO members to gain unfair advantages.”

Without “substantial progress” to reform WTO rules within 90 days,

Washington will no longer treat as a developing country any WTO member

“improperly declaring itself a developing country and inappropriately seeking

the benefit of flexibilities in WTO rules and negotiations,” the statement

said.

While the statement points to multiple countries that benefit from the

designation, it focuses mostly on China.

“The WTO is BROKEN when the world’s RICHEST countries claim to be

developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment. NO more!!!

Today I directed the U.S. Trade Representative to take action so that

countries stop CHEATING the system at the expense of the USA!,” Trump said on

Twitter.

The statement notes that seven of the 10 wealthiest economies in the world

claim developing country status, as do Mexico, South Korea, and Turkey, which

are members of the Group of 20 leading economies.

Trump’s order directs the US Trade Representative’s office to “use all

available means to secure changes at the WTO,” with the cooperation of other

countries where possible.

It is unclear how the measure would change US policy but it likely would

open the door to even more retaliatory tariffs against China and other

countries.

– ‘Cannot go unchecked’ –

“When the wealthiest economies claim developing country status, they harm

not only other developed economies but also economies that truly require

special and differential treatment,” the statement said, and that “cannot

continue to go unchecked.”

Developing country status in the WTO allows governments longer timelines

for implementing free trade commitments, as well as the ability to protect

some domestic industry and maintain subsidies.

The Trump administration has long complained that WTO rules are unfair to

the United States, and has nearly throttled key WTO proceedings by refusing

to name new members of the appellate body for the dispute settlement system.

In fact, the United States has won the majority of complaints it has file

with the WTO.

And other governments, including the European Union, share concerns about

China’s status in the WTO, refusing to recognize China as a market economy by

the end of 2016.

The Trump administration also has rolled out new complaints against China

using domestic trade rules almost weekly, covering a host of goods as varied

as steel, industrial chemicals and rubber bands, imposing tariffs of 200

percent and more.