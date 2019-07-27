National Productivity and Quality Excellent Award goes to 28 industries

DHAKA, July 27, 2019 (BSS) – Industries ministry is going to adorn 28
industries and services oriented organisations with National Productivity and
Quality Excellent Award-2018 for their outstanding contribution in increasing
productivity and quality development of goods in the sector of industries
tomorrow.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will hand over the award to
the selected industries as the chief guest at a function at Diploma Institute
auditorium in the city tomorrow morning as State Minister for Industries
Kamal Ahmed Mojumder will present as the special guest.
The 28 industries, which are going to be awarded tomorrow for their best
performance in country’s economic sector in 2018, have been selected on six
categories that include large, medium, small, micro, cottage and hi-tech
industry, an official release said.
The release added that three organisations are also going to be awarded
institutional appreciation crest-2018 for the first time.