National Productivity and Quality Excellent Award goes to 28 industries

DHAKA, July 27, 2019 (BSS) – Industries ministry is going to adorn 28

industries and services oriented organisations with National Productivity and

Quality Excellent Award-2018 for their outstanding contribution in increasing

productivity and quality development of goods in the sector of industries

tomorrow.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will hand over the award to

the selected industries as the chief guest at a function at Diploma Institute

auditorium in the city tomorrow morning as State Minister for Industries

Kamal Ahmed Mojumder will present as the special guest.

The 28 industries, which are going to be awarded tomorrow for their best

performance in country’s economic sector in 2018, have been selected on six

categories that include large, medium, small, micro, cottage and hi-tech

industry, an official release said.

The release added that three organisations are also going to be awarded

institutional appreciation crest-2018 for the first time.