1,500 flood victims get relief materials in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, July 27, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 1,500 flood affected people of

Sadar upazila in the district got relief materials from Bangladesh Extension

Education Services (BEES) last two days till Friday.

A relief distribution function organized by BEES was also held on the

premises of branch office of the organization at South Dhanghara of the town

here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the function as the chief

guest and civil surgeon Dr. ABM Abu Hanif was present at the event as the

special guest.

DC Abdul Matin in his speeches said the government and a number of non-

government organizations including BEES stood beside the flood hit people of

the district with relief materials to mitigate their sufferings.

The DC also thanked the authorities of BEES for disbursing relief materials

to the flood affected people here.

Later, DC Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the relief distribution activity

to 800 selected members of the flood affected families as the chief guest.

Each of the beneficiaries received six items of relief materials including

2.5-kg of parched rice (Chira), a kg of molasses (Gur), a litre of drinking

water from the organizations.

Assistant director (AD) of BEES Motiur Rahman, zonal manager Shafiqul

Islam, zone officer Hafizul Islam, and branch manager Shafiqul Islam, general

secretary of Gaibandha Press Club Sarker M. Shahiduzzaman including

journalists of print and electronic media were present on the occasion.

Earlier, 700 flood victims here also got same types of relief materials

from the organization on Thursday, said AD Motiur Rahman.