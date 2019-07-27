Atletico humble Real Madrid 7-3 in friendly

NEW YORK, July 27, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Diego Costa scored four goals as

Atletico Madrid embarrassed La Liga rivals Real Madrid 7-3 Friday in a pre-

season friendly at MetLife Stadium.

Costa had a hat-trick by halftime and added one more goal before he was

sent off in the 63rd, when both teams were reduced to 10 men after a testy

shoving match.

The first meeting outside of Europe between the Madrid rivals proved a

dismal night for Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid, who saw Serbian starlet Luka

Jovic hobble off after an awkward collision with Atletico keeper Jan Oblak in

the 24th minute.

Zidane can only hope the news on his injury will be better than that on

Marco Asensio, who could miss most if not all of the La Liga season after

rupturing a knee ligament against Arsenal on Tuesday.

Portuguese 19-year-old Joao Felix, signed from Benfica this month for 126

million euros ($142 million), scored his first goal for Atletico, and helped

set up two more.

Angel Correa also scored for Atletico, who had run the score to 5-0 at

halftime and 6-0 before Real Madrid got one on the scoreboard before a packed

house at the East Rutherford, New Jersey, home of the NFL’s New York Jets and

New York Giants.

Costa set the tone in the first minute. Put through in the area by Felix he

fired across his body to make it 1-0.

Felix struck in the eighth, slotting home a ball that was cut back to him

by Saul Niguez.

Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois could only watch Correa’s 19th-minute

blast into the bottom left corner.

Costa bagged his second to make it 4-0 in the 28th, Saul winning the ball

after a poor pass from Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos and sending a pass for

Costa.

Costa made it 5-0 on the stroke of halftime, converting from the penalty

spot after he was brought down in the area by Isco.

Atletico’s lead swelled to 6-0 in the 51st minute when Costa teamed with

Felix for his fourth of the night, Felix slotting a pass through Real

Madrid’s defence for Costa to arc over Keylor Navas.

Eden Hazard helped Real Madrid pull back a goal in the 59th with a cross

that Nacho bundled over the line.

Minutes later Daniel Carvajal’s late challenge on Thomas Lemar saw tempers

flare, with both Costa and Carvajal sent off.

Undeterred, Atletico grabbed their seventh goal in the 70th thanks’ to a

superb solo run by Vitolo, who seized the ball from two defenders and beat

two more to score.

Karim Benzema converted an 85th-minute penalty and Javi Hernandez scored in

the 89th to trim the deficit, but there was little for Real Madrid to be

proud of. Welsh star Gareth Bale — reportedly on the verge of a lucrative

move to Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning — was sent on with less

than half an hour remaining but couldn’t provide a spark.