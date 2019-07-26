Historic Nazirpur Day celebrated in Netrakona

NETRAKONA, July 26, 2019 (BSS) – The historic Nazirpur day was celebrated today at Nazirpur village under Kalmakanda upazila in the district with paying glowing tributes to the heroic sons of the soil.

The day was observed commemorating the supreme sacrifice of seven martyred freedom fighters in a “front battle” during the country’s Liberation War in 1971.

Leaders of Muktijoddha Sangsad, Netrakona district unit, said on July 26, 1971, the front battle between the then Pakistani armed forces and valiant freedom fighters erupted in Nazirpur area where the occupation Pakistani forces were defeated.

Seven valiant freedom fighters laid down their lives in the face-to-face battle with the Pakistani armed forces in the war while the freedom fighters killed several dozens of Pakistani soldiers.

The freedom fighters were Mohammad Jamaluddin, Dr. Abdul Aziz, Mohammad Fazlul Haque, Mohammad Year Mahmud, Babatush Chandra Dash, Mohammad Nuruzzaman and Dizendra Chandra Biswas.

Netrakona district Muktizoddha Sangsad and district administration chalked out an elaborate program marking the day.

The day’s program was formally started in the morning with placing of floral wreaths at Nazirpur war memorial monument by local parliament member Manu Mojumder and deputy commissioner of Netrakona Main-Ul-Islam.

Mojumder and Main-Ul-Islam accompanied by leaders of district Muktizoddha Sangsad also placed floral wreaths at the burial grounds of martyred freedom fighters at Lengura frontier area, about three kilometers off from the Nazirpur village, in the morning.

A Milad Mahfil and Quaran Khawni were held at the Langura Bazer Jam-e-Mosque premises after Zohr prayers. A special prayer also offered for eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyred freedom fighters.

A discussion meeting on “historic Nazirpur day” was held at Langura high school premises under the auspices of Netrakona district administration and Muktizoddha sangsad.

Manu Mojumder, MP, spoke on the occasion as chief guest with deputy commissioner Main-ul-Islam was in the chair.

It was addressed, among others, by additional police super Shahjahan Mia, chairman of Kalmakanda upazila parishad Abdul Kaleque Talukder and president of the Kalmakanda upazila Awami League Chandan Biswash.