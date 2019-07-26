3 children drown in Nilphamari, Dinajpur

RANGPUR, July 26, 2019 (BSS) – Three minor children, including siblings, drowned in two separate incidents in Nilphamari and Dinajpur districts today, police said.

In Nilphamari, minor girl Monmita Bhyimali, 3, only daughter of Manoranjan Bhyimali of village Shibmandir Para in Dimla upazila drowned in a nearby low-lying crop field.

“The incident occurred when the minor girl belonging to the ethnic Harijan community was drowned while playing there this noon,” said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dimla Thana Mofiz Uddin Sheikh.

Local villagers rescued Monmita in unconscious state and rushed her to Dimla Upazila Health Complex where the attending physician declared her dead, the OC added.

In Dinajpur, siblings Zisan, 5, and Arafat, 3, sons of Jamal Uddin of Goalpara area near College Mour of the district town drowned in a pond while taking bathe around 1:30 today.

“Local people rescued them in critical conditions and rushed them to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College and Hospital where the attending doctor declared them dead,” OC of Dinajpur Kotwali Thana Redwanur Rahim said.