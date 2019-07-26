Youths are future leaders of Bangladesh: Shameem

DHAKA, July 26, 2019 (BSS) – Deputy Minister for Water Resources A K M Enamul Hoque Shameem today said the meritorious youths are the further leaders of Bangladesh.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always evaluates the youths. Under the supervision of Prime Minister’s ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy, we are implementing Digital Bangladesh to make the youths as worthy citizens of the country through utilization of ICT,” he told a scholarship giving ceremony of Shariatpur Zila Shikkha Trust at International Mother Language Institute here.

Shameem, also organizing secretary of Awami League, expressed his firmness to stay beside the people of Shariatpur district to help cope with the river erosion.

“We have saved Naria upazila under Shariatpur district from river erosion by putting 29 lakh geo-bag on the riverbanks,” he added.

Religious Affairs Secretary Anisur Rahman, Rural Development and Cooperatives Secretary Md Kamal Uddin Talukder and Shariatpur Zilla Shikkha Trust Secretary General BM Yusuf Ali, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Professor Nazrul Islam, Chairman of Shariatpur Zilla Shikkha Trust, presided over the function.

A total of 19 students were given awards for getting GPA-5 in the SSC and equivalent examinations in 2019.