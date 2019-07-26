Hasan for nurturing empathy, tolerance to build Sonar Bangla

DHAKA, July 26, 2019 (BSS)- Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today urged all to nurture empathy, tolerance and justice among them to materialize the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in building ‘Sonar Bangla’.

He made the call while addressing the inaugural session of a week-long painting exhibition titled ‘Bangabandhu Shabda Ti Amader’ organized by Swadhinata Charushilpi Parishad at the auditorium of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.

Hasan said in league with the defeated forces of the War of Liberation, the foreign conspirators killed Bangabandhu.

A commission should be formed to find out the masterminds of the assassination of Bangabandhu to let the future generations know the real history, he added.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid also addressed the programme with Swadhinata Charushilpi Parishad Convener Anwar Hossain in the chair.

Bangabandhu Memorial Trust Member Secretary Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, Architect Rabiul Hussain and Bangabandhu Memorial Museum Curator Nazrul Islam Khan also spoke on the occasion.

The exhibition, starting from today, will end on August 2 and it will remain open for all from 10am to 5 pm every day.

Paintings of 55 artists on Bangabandhu have been on display in the exhibition.