Sri Lanka v Bangladesh first ODI scoreboard

COLOMBO, July 26, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Scoreboard
of the first one-day international between Sri Lanka
and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday:
Sri Lanka
A. Fernando c Soumya b Shafiul 7
D. Karunaratne c Mustafizur b Mehidy 36
K. Perera c Mustafizur b Soumya 111
K. Mendis c Mushfiqur b Rubel 43
A. Mathews c Sabbir b Mustafizur 48
L. Thirimanne c Soumya b Mustafizur 25
T. Perera c Soumya b Shafiul 2
D. de Silva c Sabbir b Shafiul 18
L. Malinga not out 6
N. Pradeep not out 0
Extras (lb1 nb1 w16) 18
Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 314-8
Did not bat: L. Kumara
Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Fernando), 2-107 (Karunaratne),
3-207 (K. Perera), 4-212 (Mendis), 5-272 (Thirimanne),
6-276 (T. Perera), 7-302 (Mathews), 8-309 ( D. de Silva)
Bowling: Shafiul 9-0-62-3 (w5), Mehidy 9-0-56-1,
Rubel 9-0-54-1 (w2), Mosaddek 7-0-45-0,
Mustafizur 10-0-75-2(w4, nb1), Soumya 5-0-17-1,
Mahmudullah 1-0-4-0,
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)
TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (SA)
Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)