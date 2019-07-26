Sri Lanka v Bangladesh first ODI scoreboard

COLOMBO, July 26, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Scoreboard

of the first one-day international between Sri Lanka

and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday:

Sri Lanka

A. Fernando c Soumya b Shafiul 7

D. Karunaratne c Mustafizur b Mehidy 36

K. Perera c Mustafizur b Soumya 111

K. Mendis c Mushfiqur b Rubel 43

A. Mathews c Sabbir b Mustafizur 48

L. Thirimanne c Soumya b Mustafizur 25

T. Perera c Soumya b Shafiul 2

D. de Silva c Sabbir b Shafiul 18

L. Malinga not out 6

N. Pradeep not out 0

Extras (lb1 nb1 w16) 18

Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 314-8

Did not bat: L. Kumara

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Fernando), 2-107 (Karunaratne),

3-207 (K. Perera), 4-212 (Mendis), 5-272 (Thirimanne),

6-276 (T. Perera), 7-302 (Mathews), 8-309 ( D. de Silva)

Bowling: Shafiul 9-0-62-3 (w5), Mehidy 9-0-56-1,

Rubel 9-0-54-1 (w2), Mosaddek 7-0-45-0,

Mustafizur 10-0-75-2(w4, nb1), Soumya 5-0-17-1,

Mahmudullah 1-0-4-0,

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (SA)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)