Momen congratulates his UK counterpart

DHAKA, July 26, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen today congratulated Dominic Raab on his appointment as the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and First Secretary of State of the United Kingdom.

In a congratulatory message, Momen mentioned the historic linkages with the UK were founded on the enduring friendship and understanding between our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the then Conservative Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath.

The foreign minister expressed his confidence to steer the excellent bilateral relations to a dynamic new phase with increased partnership in trade, investment, development and global peace and security.

Momen also sought his personal interventions and the UK’s global leadership in ensuring Rohingya’s early and sustained return to their ancestral home in Myanmar in full dignity, rights and security.