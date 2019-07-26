PM gives directives to save people from dengue: Quader

DHAKA, July 26, 2019 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now on an official visit to the United Kingdom, has given necessary directives to the authorities concerned to save people from the dengue outbreak.

“The Prime Minister’s Office also remains active in this regard. A monitoring cell has been formed. Two city corporations have also been given directives,” he told a press conference at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office here.

Quader said there is no way to ignore that the people are worried about the dengue outbreak. He called upon the people to create a social movement against the menace.

“Aedes mosquitoes are very dangerous. There is no way to take it easily as the bite of mosquitoes can cause death,” he said.

The minister said combined operations should be launched by the ministries, divisions and city corporations to prevent the outbreak of dengue.

Quader said not only in Bangladesh, dengue is also spreading in different countries including China, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

“We have to save our people with our own efforts,” he added.

About the mob beating in suspicion of child kidnapping, Quader said: “We called upon all so that none can take the law in his or her own hands. All will have to remain alert politically too. We have engaged our party to make the people aware through holding meetings and rallies.”

Awami League Organizing Secretary AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, International Affairs Secretary Dr. Shammi Ahmed and Deputy Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua were present on the occasion, among others.