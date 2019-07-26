Road link with Bandarban normal after 17 days

BANDARBAN, July 26, 2019 (BSS)- Road communication between Bandarban Sadar and Ruma Upazila resumed today after 17 days.

Executive Engineer of Bandarban Roads and Highways Department Sajib Ahmed said all passenger buses started plying on Bandarban-Ruma road from this morning as exit roads were constructed at the points badly damaged in flood.

However, authorities asked not to ply trucks more than three tonnes on the roads for safety, the executive engineer said adding that at least three months time will be needed for complete repairing of the roads.

A total of 25 kiloemeter roads were damaged in the flood in seven upazilas of the hill district and in terms of financial loss the damage will be of around Taka 60/65 crore, he said.

Road communication between Bandarban and Ruma was severed due to flood triggered by heavy torrential rain and onrush water from upstream.