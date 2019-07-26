815 leprosy patients get relief in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, July 26, 2019 (BSS) – Some 815 leprosy affected patients of

four upazilas in the district got relief materials from the Leprosy Mission

International Bangladesh (TLMIB) last four days till Thursday.

The relief materials were distributed to 757 members of Self-help group

formed by the leprosy affected people and other 58 patients through

Gaibandha-Jaypurhat Leprosy Care and Rehabilitation project under its

Emergency Relief Distribution to Flood Affected People in Gaibandha, sources

said.

Each of the beneficiaries received a packet of relief materials including

10-kg of chira, 2-kg of sugar, two packets of saline, 6 candles and two fire

boxes from the organization and expressed their gratefulness to the

organization.

The officials and the employees of TLMIB here distributed the relief

materials going to the houses of the patients of flood hit Sadar, Fulchhari,

Shaghata and Gobindaganj upazilas of the district by boats from July 22 to

July 25.

Project manager Jeorge Biswas, finance manager David Singh, technical

support officer Keshob Chandra Roy and area development officer M. Sariful

Islam including other staff participated in the relief distribution activity

spontaneously.

The people from all walks of life thanked the organization for standing

beside the leprosy affected patients with relief materials in critical time

to mitigate their sufferings caused by devastating flood.