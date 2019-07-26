815 leprosy patients get relief in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, July 26, 2019 (BSS) – Some 815 leprosy affected patients of
four upazilas in the district got relief materials from the Leprosy Mission
International Bangladesh (TLMIB) last four days till Thursday.
The relief materials were distributed to 757 members of Self-help group
formed by the leprosy affected people and other 58 patients through
Gaibandha-Jaypurhat Leprosy Care and Rehabilitation project under its
Emergency Relief Distribution to Flood Affected People in Gaibandha, sources
said.
Each of the beneficiaries received a packet of relief materials including
10-kg of chira, 2-kg of sugar, two packets of saline, 6 candles and two fire
boxes from the organization and expressed their gratefulness to the
organization.
The officials and the employees of TLMIB here distributed the relief
materials going to the houses of the patients of flood hit Sadar, Fulchhari,
Shaghata and Gobindaganj upazilas of the district by boats from July 22 to
July 25.
Project manager Jeorge Biswas, finance manager David Singh, technical
support officer Keshob Chandra Roy and area development officer M. Sariful
Islam including other staff participated in the relief distribution activity
spontaneously.
The people from all walks of life thanked the organization for standing
beside the leprosy affected patients with relief materials in critical time
to mitigate their sufferings caused by devastating flood.