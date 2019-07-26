Domestic animals dominate cattle markets in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 26, 2019 (BSS) – Cattle markets in the city and its

adjacent areas have started getting vibrant with numerous buyers and hundreds

of sacrificial animals ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious

festival for the Muslims.

Large numbers of sacrificial animals are being brought for sale at

different cattle markets like City Haat, Naohata Haat, Baneswar Haat, Keshor

Haat, Kanthakhali Haat, Rajabari Haat, Kakonhat, Mohisalbari Haat and

Machmoil Haat.

This time, there is an abundant supply of locally reared cattle heads in

the City Haat, the largest cattle market in the northern region, said Atikur

Rahman Kalu, leaseholder of the haat.

He said beef fattening activities have been intensified everywhere in

the region as the villagers attain lucrative profit from the business. This

house to house beef fattening has started contributing a lot towards

improving living and livelihood condition of the grassroots population

through enriching animal resources.

The feature has brightened the prospects of exporting beef to different

areas within the country after meeting the local demands. Moreover, the

boosted native cattle production has started lessening the dependence on

cattle imported from the neighboring country.

In most of the cattle markets, the buyers were seen opting to purchase

native animals.

Rahman said the cattle traders at the haat were charging a middle-sized

bull at Tk 65,000 to Tk 75,000 weighing about three maunds at present.

He said a small bull was available at Tk 35,000 to Tk 46,000 while a

medium-size one is available at Tk 55,000 to Tk 75,000 while a large bull is

being sold at Tk 95,000 to Tk 1,15,000.

Divisional Deputy Director of Department of Livestock Services Kalyan

Kumar Fouzder told BSS that local animal husbandry sector has marked a

revolutionary boost in recent years bringing fortune to hundreds of people in

the region.

He said many of the rural families have been rearing and fattening bulls

commercially and earning huge profits every year. Some of the poor and

marginalized people including women have achieved tremendous successes in the

sector.

Currently, the cattle markets are witnessing a record supply of domestic

animals following huge boost in the local animal husbandry sector in recent

years.

Kolyan Fouzder termed the practice as a positive sign for sound public

health saying the department of livestock has been extending necessary

support towards the farmers in this regard.

“We are discouraging the businessmen and farmers using harmful medicines

including hormone and steroid to fatten cattle to make immediate profit by

selling fat animals for sacrifice,” he added.

Abdul Mannan, a bull fattening farm owner of Devipur village, said the

farmers have adopted new and improved practices and technologies in bull

rearing and fattening contributing to enhanced production and productivity.