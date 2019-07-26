China landslide death toll rises to 20

BEIJING, July 26, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The death toll in a landslide that

buried a village in southwest China rose to 20 on Friday, with 25 people

still missing three days after the disaster, state media said.

Rescuers found the bodies of two children, a mother with her baby, and

another woman on Thursday in Shuicheng county, Guizhou province, according to

state broadcaster CCTV, citing an investigation.

Eleven people have been found alive since the side of a hill collapsed on

23 homes late Tuesday, covering them in thick mud.

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China,

particularly after heavy rain, and the country has suffered heavy flooding

this year.