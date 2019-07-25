Bangladesh moves one step ahead in FIFA ranking

DHAKA, July 25, 2019(BSS) – Bangladesh moved one step ahead in the latest

FIFA World Ranking announced on Thursday.

Bangladesh, which was placed 183rd in the last FIFA ranking published on

June 14, now advanced to the 182nd position in the latest ranking and

maintained their improving trend in the FIFA World Ranking, jumping 10 steps

ahead within last six months.

The boys’ impressive performance in recent international appearance helped

them to get this reward. Their most recent win was against Laos in the joint

pre-qualifying round of FIFA World Cup 2022 held recently.

Team Bangladesh beat their pre-qualifying round opponents Laos 1-0 in their

own den on June 6 last.

Besides on June 11, they secured their World Cup and Asian Cup joint

qualifying round as they won the two-leg tier 1-0 aggregate despite playing

out a goalless draw in the second and home leg.

Belgium maintained the top slot in FIFA World ranking while Copa America

champions Brazil clinched the 2nd slot pushing France to the 3rd place.