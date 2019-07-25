Results of 40th BCS preliminary published

DHAKA, July 24, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published results of the 40th Bangladesh Civil Service’s (BCS) preliminary examinations today.
Earlier, the commission approved the results in a special meeting today.
A total of 20,277 candidates have passed the preliminary examination , said
a press release.
A total number of 4, 12,532 examinees applied for the 40th BCS preliminary exam taken on May 3 this year.
The result is available at the website, www.bpsc.gov.bd.
The examinees can also know the result by sending SMS to – PSC (Space) 40 (Space) Registration Number to 16222 using Teletalk mobile number.
Schedule of the written examination will be informed timely.