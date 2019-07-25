BEPZA exceeds investment, export, employment targets

DHAKA, July 25, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has crossed its investment, export and employment targets in the just concluded fiscal year 2018-19 (FY19).

In the last fiscal, the operating enterprises of eight Export Processing Zones (EPZs) of BEPZA gained an investment of US$ 333.38 million, exported goods worth $ 7524.11 million and created employment opportunities for 19,548 Bangladeshi nationals, said a press release.

As per the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) signed between BEPZA and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the target was fixed $ 300 million in investment, US$ 6500 million in export earnings and generating employment opportunities for 15,000 Bangladeshi nationals.

Among those, Chattogram EPZ gained $ 75.69 million, Dhaka EPZ $ 76.14 million, Mongla EPZ $ 10.14 million, Cumilla EPZ $ 31.08 million, Uttara EPZ $ 31.02 million, Ishwardi EPZ $ 8.18 million, Adamjee EPZ $ 50.22 million and Karnaphuli EPZ gained $ 50.90 million.

The cumulative investment stands at $ 5014.23 million until June 2019 in the eight EPZs of BEPZA.

From July 2018 to June 2019, BEPZA crossed the target of $ 6500 million by achieving $ 1024.11 million more. The total export earning stands at $ 7524.11 million. Among those, Chattogram EPZ earned $2391.69, Dhaka EPZ $2206.31 million, Mongla EPZ $89.44 million, Cumilla EPZ $490.76 million, Uttara EPZ $293.76 million, Ishwardi EPZ $150.22 million, Adamjee EPZ $826.40 million and Karnaphuli EPZ $1075.52 million.

The enterprises of BEPZA created job opportunities for 19548 Bangladeshi nationals while the target was 15,000. Among them, 2067 persons have been employed in Chattogram EPZ, 1482 in Dhaka EPZ, 1565 in Mongla EPZ, 1820 in Cumilla EPZ, 1941 in Uttara EPZ, 1357 in Ishwardi EPZ, 3988 in Adamjee EPZ and 5262 in Karnaphuli EPZ.

A total of 5,21,561 Bangladeshi nationals are working in eight EPZ of the country as on June 2019.