Kamal Mojumder for setting up environment-friendly industries

DHAKA, July 25, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder today underscored the need for setting up environment-friendly industries, saying it is essential for achieving economic prosperity.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised on environment-friendly industrialization. We will take necessary measures against setting up factories everywhere for protecting agriculture land,” he said.

The state-minister told journalists while inaugurating the McDonald Steel Structure Fabrication Factory at Gazipur, said a press release here.

Kamal Mojumder said Bangladesh is producing international standard products and the country will take the lead position in the international market soon. “Different development projects of other countries are being implemented by Bangladeshi industries,” he added.

He said the government is very active to protect the interest of local industries so that they can move forward to the international market. “Therefore, the government imposes tax on different imported products,” he added.