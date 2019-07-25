Govt to form taskforce for leather industry: Humayun

DHAKA, July 25, 2019 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today said the government will form a task force to achieve the goal of US$ 5 billion leather product export.

“A taskforce will be formed comprising representatives from the Industries Ministry, the Commerce Ministry, National Board of Revenue (NBR), Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the private sector. The taskforce will take decisions by reviewing the progresses of leather industry in every week,” he said.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on “Leather Industrial Park, Production Situation in the Dhaka Tannery Factory and Proposals for Sustainable Development” at Dhaka Club in the city, said a press release.

Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) and Leather Sector Business Promotion Council (LSBPC) organised the seminar. Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs) of the Prime Minister’s Office Md Abul Kalam Azad and Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim attended the seminar as special guests.

BTA Chairman Md Shahin Ahmed presided over the seminar.

Humayun said the government has already relocated the tannery industry from Hazaribagh to Savar Leather Industrial Park to produce the international standard products. “Establishment of Common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in the leather industrial park is at the final stage,” he added.

He said all officials of the Industries Ministry are working together for completing the works of leather industrial park soon and hoped that Bangladesh will achieve the goal of $5 billion leather product export soon.

Abul Kalam Azad said the government is working to set up more two leather industrial parks in Rajshahi and Chattogram.

He emphasised on human resource development for diversifying product production and export.