Provide proper treatment to dengue patients, Zahid asks doctors

DHAKA, July 25, 2019 (BSS) – Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque today urged physicians to ensure proper treatment to the dengue patients in different hospitals of the country.

“We can ensure that no one suffering from dengue fever is out of healthcare facility. The doctors who provide treatment to dengue patients were given training,” he said while addressing a seminar in the capital.

Bangladesh Society of Medicine arranged the seminar titled ‘Dengue: Challenging Trends and Management Updates’ at Dr Milon Hall of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Speaking as the chief guest, Zahid said as Aedes mosquitoes have increased this monsoon, the number of dengue patients is also on the rise, but the government is trying its best to control the dengue situation.

Citing data of the Health Ministry, he said a total of 7,766 dengue patients were admitted in different city hospitals from January 1 to July 23 this year, while only 94 patients in hospitals outside the capital.

Noting that eight people died of dengue fever so far this year, the health minister said a total of 5,938 dengue patients have received treatment from different hospitals this year, while 1,823 patients are currently getting treatment in hospitals.

About the government steps to control dengue situation, he said about 2,000 doctors and nurses of 23 public hospitals, 41 private hospitals and two city corporations have already been trained on dengue fever and Chikungunya management this year. “The training programme for doctors and nurses continues,” he added.

Zahid said his ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) are strongly monitoring the country’s dengue situation, while doctors of different city hospitals are working hard to ensure proper treatment to the patients suffering from dengue fever.

Chaired by President of Bangladesh Society of Medicine Md Billal Alam, the seminar was addressed, among others, by Health Services Division Secretary Md Asadul Islam, Secretary-in-charge of Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Shaikh Yusuf Harun and DGHS Director General Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad.