Riyadh, allies say thwart new Yemen rebel drone attack

RIYADH, July 25, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Saudi air defences intercepted a Yemeni rebel drone targeting a southwestern city on Thursday, a Riyadh-led military coalition said, as cross-border attacks by the rebels showed no let-up.
The rebels’ top political leader, Mahdi al-Mashat, had said on Tuesday that they were ready to stop attacks on Saudi Arabia and engage in dialogue
provided it reciprocated and facilitated the flow of aid.
“The drone targeting civilians in the city of Khamis Mushait has been
intercepted and destroyed,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki told the
official Saudi Press Agency.
Maliki denied claims made by the Huthi rebels on their Al-Masirah
television that drones targeting the King Khaled airbase in Khamis Mushait
had “achieved their goals precisely”.
“These are lies,” he said, calling the attack “another act by the militias
that is akin to a war crime”.
The Huthi rebels — who have faced persistent coalition bombing since
March 2015 which has exacted a heavy civilian death toll — have stepped up
missile and drone attacks across the border in recent weeks.
Nine civilians were wounded in a July 3 Huthi attack on Abha airport in
the south of the kingdom, the coalition said.
A June 12 missile attack on the same airport wounded 26 civilians, drawing
warnings of “stern action” from the coalition.
And on June 23, a rebel attack on Abha airport killed a Syrian and wounded
21 other civilians, the coalition said.
The raids come amid heightened regional tensions as key Saudi ally the
United States presses a “maximum pressure” campaign against its arch-rival
Iran after withdrawing from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between major powers
and Tehran.
Saudi Arabia has repeatedly accused Iran of supplying sophisticated
weapons to the Huthis, a charge Tehran denies.
The coalition intervened in support of the Yemeni government in 2015 when
President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi fled into Saudi exile as the rebels closed
in on his last remaining territory in and around second city Aden.
Since then, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, many of
them civilians, relief agencies say.
The fighting has triggered what the United Nations describes as the
world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with millions displaced and in need of
aid.