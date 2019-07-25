Water level of Brahmaputra, Ghagot in Gaibandha rises again

GAIBANDHA, July 25, 2019 (BSS) – Water level of the Brahmaputra river and

the Ghagot river started rising again making the flood hit people of the

district more worried and panic.

The officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board said water level of the

Brahmaputra river rose by 10 cm in last 24 hours and was flowing 43 cm above

its danger mark at Fulchharighat point of the district this morning at 6 am.

On the other hand, the Ghagot river also experienced rise by 4 cm during

the period and was flowing 22 cm above its danger level at New Bridge Road

point of the district town this morning at 6 am.

Additional deputy commissioner (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat said around

5,95,000 people of Sundarganj, Sadar, Fulchhari and Shaghata upazilas of the

district have been marooned.

As many as 98,000 people have taken shelter at 190 school, college and

madrashas which are being used as flood shelter centers, he also said

Apart from it, thousands of flood victims have taken shelter at the

government embankments, higher places and relatives’ houses with domestic

animals, poultry birds and other belongings, he added.

The incessant rainfall has increased the sufferings and sorrows of the

flood victims who had been residing on the flood control embankments for few

days last making temporary chala with CI sheet and bamboo chatai, he further

added.

The health department also took pragmatic measures so that water borne

diseases like diarrhea, cholera and dysentery were not broken out in alarming

form in flood prone areas here, said civil surgeon (CS) Dr. ABM Abu Hanif.

A total of 109 medical teams led by medical officers have working in the

flood affected areas of the district round the clock to check any types of

water borne diseases, he also said.

Control rooms had also been opened at his office of the district town and

at the offices of upazila health and family planning officers to help the

flood hit people take health related services and suggestions, the CS added.

To mitigate the sufferings of the flood victims, relief distribution

activity by the district and the upazila administrations had also been

intensified and it had been continuing for couples of weeks.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Matin told the BSS that 1,380 tonnes of rice, TK

20 lakh and 6000 cartoons of dry food received from Relief and Disaster

Management Ministry had been distributed to the flood hit people of the

district so far.