S & P, Nasdaq end at records as euro falls ahead of ECB meeting

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged

Wednesday to fresh records in New York, while the euro continued to fall

ahead of European Central Bank meeting that is expected to be dovish.

Wall Street faced some significant headwinds that included an announced

regulatory crackdown on technology giants and congressional testimony from

Special Counsel Robert Mueller on election interference by Russia.

But investors, mindful of increasingly dovish statements by central banks,

largely shrugged off any worries.

“It’s a sign of a market that just keeps finding reasons to go up because

you have the support of lower interest rates,” Briefing.com analyst Patrick

O’Hare said.

O’Hare said the big gains by companies after good earnings reflected

underlying confidence bordering on complacency.

The Nasdaq’s record was particularly striking after the Justice Department

announced it would begin an antitrust review of major online platforms to

determine if they have “stifled” innovation or reduced competition.

The move means more scrutiny for tech giants Apple, Amazon, Facebook and

Google-parent Alphabet.

However, none of the companies fell significantly and Facebook finished

with a gain of 1.1 percent despite also being hit with a $5 billion fine over

privacy violations in a wide-ranging settlement that revamps oversight at the

social network.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said investors

were taking a wait-and-see view of the probe, in part because any action by

the government to break up one or more of the giants would take time.

“These things take years, not weeks,” Hogan said. “It’s going to change

several large companies perhaps, or perhaps not.”

Unlike the other two big US indices, the Dow finished lower, weighed down

by disappointing earnings from Caterpillar and Boeing, which warned it could

further cut production of 737 MAX aircraft or temporarily halt manufacturing

if the jets’ global grounding drags out much longer after two deadly crashes.

– Euro falls, Sterling rises –

On foreign exchange markets, the euro faced more pressure following data

showing a drop in eurozone business growth, with manufacturing especially

weak.

Analysts had believed that the ECB was likely to point Thursday to an

interest rate cut in September but the recent data could even mean a move

this week.

Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions,

said weak German factory data also “suggested a heightened urgency for the

ECB on Thursday to deliver a new round of economy-goosing stimulus.”

Meanwhile, the British pound gained ground as Boris Johnson took over as

prime minister.

Investors are keen to see whether Johnson pushes ahead and takes Britain

out of the European Union at the end of October, which he has repeatedly

pledged to do, “no ifs or buts”.

“The pound is beginning to stabilize, proving that a lot of the skepticism

about Boris Johnson’s Brexit policy was already built into the price,” said

City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

– Key figures around 2050 GMT –

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2476 from $1.2440 at 2100 GMT

Euro/pound: DOWN at 89.25 pence from 89.64 pence

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1136 from $1.1152

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.21 yen from 108.23 yen

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 27,269.97 (close)

New York – S&P 500: UP 0.5 percent at 3,019.56 (close)

New York – Nasdaq: UP 0.9 percent at 8,321.50 (close)

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.7 percent at 7,501.46 points (close)

Paris – CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 5,605.87 (close)

Frankfurt – DAX 30: UP 0.3 percent at 12,522.89 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 3,532.90 (close)

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 21,709.57 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 0.2 percent at 28,524.04 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 2,923.28 (close)

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.0 percent at $63.18 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.6 percent at $55.88 per barrel