Asian markets tempered by US-China doubts

HONG KONG, July 25, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Asian markets were tempered Thursday

after two days of gains as doubts emerged over next week’s US-China trade

meeting.

Reports that Donald Trump’s Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will

lead a delegation to China next week to resume trade talks buoyed markets on

Wednesday.

The meeting would be the first head-to-head since negotiations were cut

short in May by Trump’s surprise decision to hit China with more tariffs for

what he called Beijing’s backsliding.

But the release of a Chinese defence white paper that accuses Washington

of undermining “global strategic stability” has softened hopes of a

resolution to the long-running trade battle.

Traders had “growing doubts that anything meaningful will come out of next

week’s face to face between US and Chinese trade delegates as non-trade-

related tensions start to flare”, said Stephen Innes of Vanguard Markets.

Investors were also wary of a slump in manufacturing activity, amid signs

of Eurozone business growth stalling.

Innes said that weakness in US manufacturing would likely spill over into

the services sector.

“When this happens in September or October, it will trigger one of the

most significant US dollar and US asset sell signals of the year,” he added.

– Central Bank reprieve –

A lacklustre start to Wednesday trade on Wall Street finished with a surge

on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes despite the announcement of a regulatory

crackdown on tech giants, thanks to increasingly dovish statements by central

banks.

Analysts expect the European Central Bank to point to a rate cut in

September, while markets are pricing in a reprieve from the Federal Reserve

when it meets next week.

“Equity markets continue a record run on the back of lower rates, and even

the mighty Fed which hiked four times in 2018 is now ready to admit defeat

and walk back its monetary policy with a rate cut in July,” said OANDA senior

market analyst Alfonso Esparza.

Hong Kong and Tokyo were both up 0.3 percent in early trade, while

Shanghai was 0.2 percent higher.

Sydney was up 0.4 percent after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

vowed Canberra would be “one of the first cabs off the rank” in working

towards a trade deal with Britain following its departure from the European

Union.

Singapore was up 0.2 percent in morning trade while Seoul and Taiwan were

all down.

On currency markets, the pound pared back its rise after Boris Johnson

took over as prime minister on Wednesday.

– Key figures around 0250 GMT –

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 21,781.85 (break)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 0.3 percent at 28,598.07

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 2927.09

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2481 from $1.2476 at 2050 GMT

Euro/pound: DOWN at 89.22 pence from 89.25 pence

Euro/dollar: FLAT at $1.1136

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.15 yen from 108.21 yen

West Texas Intermediate: UP 21 cents at $56.09 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 17 cents at $63.35 per barrel

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 27,269.97 (close)

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.7 percent at 7,501.46 (close)