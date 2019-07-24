Mosquito killing week starts tomorrow

DHAKA, July 24, 2019 (BSS) – The ‘Countrywide Mosquito Killing and Cleanliness Week’ begins tomorrow.

To mark the week, a colorful rally will be bought out tomorrow from the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area at 10am.

Helal Uddin Ahmed, Secretary to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives will preside over the rally.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Md Tajul Islam will be present as the chief guest.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sayeed Khokon, Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Md Jahangir Alam and renowned sports personalities, academics and cultural personalities will be present at the rally.

As a part of the countrywide mosquito killing and cleanliness week wastes and water hyacinths will be cleared from the drains, canals, ponds and lakes under the supervision of the city corporations, municipalities, district and upazilas administration and union parishads.

Larvicide and adulticides will be applied to the breeding places of mosquitoes in separate wards and colonies in specified times.

Citizens, government and non-government officials will be requested to keep their residential and office areas clean.