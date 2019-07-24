Biman’s new Boeing aircraft to arrive tomorrow

DHAKA, July 24, 2019 (BSS) – Biman’s third brand new Boeing 787-8, known as the Dreamliner, will reach here tomorrow as the 15th aircraft to the national flag carrier.

“The new aircraft named as Gangchil will land at Hazrat Shahjalah International Airport tomorrow afternoon from the USA’s Seattle’s Boeing Factory,” a Biman press release said here today.

It is expected that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who named all the Dreamliners will inaugurate the 3rd Boeing 787-8 on August 7, the release added.

Earlier, the first Dreamliner Boeing 787-8, named as Akash Beena, arrived here on August last year while the second one known as Hangsabalaka arrived in December last.

In 2008, Biman Bangladesh Airlines signed a US$2.1 billion agreement with Boeing to purchase 10 new aircrafts.

Of those, Boeing has already delivered four 777-300ER’s and two 737-800’s and two Dreamliner to Biman.

The fourth Dreamliner Rajhangsha, the last one of the 10th new aircraft, will be added to the Biman’s fleet in September next.

Gangchil, the 271-seat Boeing 787-8, has been designed as 20 percent fuel efficient carrier compared to the other aircrafts. The airliner has the capacity to fly 16 hours nonstop with an average speed of 650 miles per hour.

It will provide its passengers with wifi services at a height of 43,000 feet, allowing passengers to browse the internet or connect with their friends and family at any end of the world.