BTRC to realize GP, Robi dues through legal means

DHAKA, July 24, 2019 (BSS) – The telecom regulator would apply all procedures within law to realize the outstanding dues of Grameenphone and Robi detected by audit.

Talking to BSS, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory commission (BTRC) Chairman Md Jahurul Haque today said the money detected by the audit is not owned by the BTRC, rather it belongs to the government. “So, BTRC could not spare a single amount.”

Replying to a query regarding how long the non issuance of no objection certificate (NOC) would continue, he said: “We would apply all measures within law to realize the money.”

“First we blocked bandwidth of Grameenphone and Robi partially, but lifted considering the internet of customers. Now, we have refrained from issuing any kind of approval and NOC,” said BTRC Chairman, adding, “We would apply all procedures step by step.”

On June 4, BTRC slashed Grameenphone’s bandwidth by 30 percent and Robi’s by 15 percent for non-payment.

According to the BTRC’s audit, Grameenphone has Taka 12,579 crore pending while Robi Taka 867 crore, and the two turned a deaf ear to the commission’s repeated claims.

However, both Grameenphone and Robi requested BTRC to rethink the alternative verdict of non-issuance of NOC considering customer suffering.

They said decision will not only hinder the telecom operators from providing new offers or services but also collecting network equipment to develop infrastructure further.

According to the telecom regulations, it is mandatory for telecom operators to collect NOC prior to post any new offers and services or implement any infrastructural amendment. Without further approvals, the industry is believed to hit a stand still, they added.

Hossain Sadat, Director and Head of Regulatory Affairs, Grameenphoe in a statement said, “This decision not only affects customers but also hampers our operations and our quality of service (QoS).”

“Grameenphone continues to assert that the best way to resolve our differences is through dialogue and arbitration,” he added.

Besides, Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory officer at Robi, said stopping the issuance of NOC as a replacement for the reduction of bandwidth will only increase the sufferings for the customers.

Grameenphone and Robi said this ban on approvals is expected to have other corresponding implications for the industry as well. While both the operators have been communicating on the continuous 4G development, areas of the country with 3G and 2G coverage are expected to face lower quality service during this transitional phase.