DU introduces written exam alongside MCQ in admission test

DHAKA, July 24, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka University (DU) has introduced a new

format that features both written and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) in

admission tests. The new format will go into effect from September 13, 2019.

In addition to 75-marks MCQ test, students appearing for DU entry exams

under 2019-2020 academic session will also have to sit for a 45-mark written

test. An admission committee meeting today also decided to fix 50 minutes for

the MCQ part and 40 minutes for the written piece.

Entry test of Business Studies faculty discipline under “Ga-Unit” will be

held on September 13 (Friday), “Ka-Unit” admission test for Science Faculty

students will be held on September 20, the test of “Kha-Unit” for admission

into different disciplines under Arts and Social Science Faculties will be

held on September 21, 2019.

The “Gha-Unit” (combined unit) tests for Science, Business Studies and

Humanities groups will be held on September 27, 2019.

The admission test of ‘General Knowledge’ part for Fine Arts Faculty under

“Cha-Unit” will be held on September 14, 2019 while test of drawing for the

Faculty on September 28.

The online application process will begin from 4 pm (Monday) on August 05,

2019 and end at 12 am on August 27, 2019.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, Convener

of Online Admission Committee Prof Dr Subrata Kumar Aditya, deans of

different faculties, chairmen of different departments, directors of DU

institutes, acting registrar, and others, were present at the meeting.