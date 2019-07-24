AL leader murdered in Bandarban

BANDARBAN, July 24, 2019 (BSS) – A local leader of the ruling Awami League was hacked to death by miscreants at Hasanvita in Lama Upazila of the district last night.

The deceased was identified as Md Alamgir, joint general secretary of Sarai union unit of Awami League.

Quoting locals, Appela Raju Naha, officer-in-charge (OC) of Lama Police Station, said a group of miscreants riding motorbikes, numbering about 15-20, attacked Alamgir in the area around 11pm and stabbed him indiscriminately. He

was killed on the spot.

A young man, identified as Mongshai Marma, was detained for his suspected involvement in the murder, OC said.