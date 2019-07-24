Shafiul added to Tigers squad to bolster pace bowling

DHAKA, July 24, 2019 (BSS) – Pace bowler Shafiul Islam joined Bangladesh squad in Colombo for a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka after the team management surprisingly added him to the contingent.

The team’s interim coach Khaled Mahmud Sujon however said there is nothing surprise in it as they have added him, considering some factors like heat, injury and others.

“It is not that we are worried about our bowling performance and therefore added him to the squad,” Mahmud said on Wednesday in Colombo.

“We will get little rest in between our three ODIs in Sri Lanka. We have the squad of 14 and so there is a place for another player to make it 15. And that’s why we felt a pace bowler could be handy and Shafiul is experienced.

“We have been concerned about our death bowling for long time. Shafiul bowled very well in death over during the BPL. He is fit and we think he needs an opportunity,” he explained.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s injury-forced absence and the injury concern also played a key role in recalling Shafiul.

“We have no concern about our batting but to be honest we are little bit worried about our bowling because we are missing Mashrafe’s experience. The pacers who are here all have the ability. But still we need a fast bowler because, here there is shimmering heat and bowlers could face dehydration problem.

“Somebody could be injured. That’s why we called him up so that he can stay with the team and adjust with condition. If his service is needed, we will get him prepared.”