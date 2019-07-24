Warm-up win gives Tigers a psychological edge: Mahmud

DHAKA, July 24, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh interim coach Khaled Mahmud Sujon hailed the team to gain a psychological edge ahead of their three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka by winning the only warm-up game over Sri Lanka Board President’s XI by five wickets.

He said the victory gives the side a winning habit which is important ahead of the series-an important series for Bangladesh to erase the disappointment of World Cup, where they finished at eighth.

The first match of series is on Friday while the rest of the two ODIs will be held on July 28 and 31 and all of the matches will be taken place at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

“I always say winning is a habit so the yesterday’s victory is very important for us,” Mahmud told the reporters on Wednesday in Colombo.

“We came up here in different condition from England even though Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have similar weather. But the heat is scorching here. That’s why a warm-up game and victory in this is really good for us. We have chased down 270 plus (282) with quite ease.”

“It’s a moral victory for us and it will give us the confidence ahead of the series opener.”

Mohammad Mithun, batting at No. 3 led the victory with well-composed 91 while Mushfiqur Rahim blasted 46 ball-50 runs to script the facile five-wicket victory.

Mahmud was particularly happy with the performance of Mithun, who came to bat in a position where Shakib Al Hasan was so successful in World Cup.

Watching Mithun fill the big shoes was a treat to watch, said Mahmud.

“I am really satisfied with the innings he [Mithun] he played,” Mahmud said. “Before coming to Sri Lanka, he played an 85-run knock against Afghanistan A in the country. I think he could be a good batsman for No.3 position. Even he batted at opening position too.”

“I want someone in No. 3 position who can thrive here and bat for long time. Mithun is such kind of player. Shakib is not playing this series, so we talked to Mithun regarding this position and he responded quite well. I hope the performance will give him the confidence and he will do better in the three-match ODI series.”

“Shakib was such tremendous in No.3 position that we were worried who can replace him in this position. But Mithun has quelled our tension.”

Another thing that Mahmud termed as the findings from the warm-up game were the bowling of Soumya, who made it habit to give crucial breakthrough in the middle overs since the World Cup.

Mahmud said they are mulling to use his golden arm in the middle overs.

“Soumya has the ability. I want him to bowl regularly. We have been preparing him that way so that he can deliver some good overs for us in the middle. He responded well and brought breakthrough for us.”