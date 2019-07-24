Tk 865.54 crore budget announced for KCC

KHULNA, July 24, 2019 (BSS) – Khulna City Corporation (KCC) mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque today announced a Tk 865.54 crore budget for 2019-2020 fiscal year.

This year’s budget, the biggest ever in size since the establishment of the Khulna City Corporation in 1984, put special emphasis on water logging, infrastructure improvement, digitalization and sanitation.

The KCC mayor announced the budget at a function in Shaheed Altaf

Auditorium at Nagar Bhaban here. No new tax has been imposed in the budget.

Highlighting the overview of the ongoing and proposed development

projects of the corporation he stated that the budget has been formulated for

expanding civic services.

Mayor Khaleque, who announced the first annual budget of the present

council, said the proposed budget for 2018-19 was Taka 637.09 crore, which

has been revised at Taka 298.83 crore.

The mayor said twelve major projects on infrastructure developments are

being implemented at a total cost of around Taka 402.56 crore in the city.

“We have planned eight more need-based projects with an estimated cost

of around Taka 252.75 crore,” he added.

In the budget, KCC has fixed a target of revenue earning to the tune of

Taka 169.82crore from own sources.

President of Finance and Establishment Standing Committee of KCC

Councilor Sheikh Md Gausul Azam presided over the budget announcement

function. Chief Executive Officer Palash Kanti Bala delivered the welcome

speech and screened a video documentation on development works of KCC.

Panel Mayors, Councilors, leaders of different professional bodies, elite, media personnel, among others, were present during the budget announced.