Digitisation to accelerate turning villages into towns

RANGPUR, July 24, 2019 (BSS) – The digitisation programme would play vital role in accelerating the process of turning villages into towns pushing Bangladesh toward a developed nation.

The union digital centres (UDCs) have made all digital facilities, including information and communication technologies (ICT), available to rural people creating a stronger foundation for the purpose.

“Along with achieving huge macroeconomic success, rural people are getting government services easily through UDCs accelerating rural uplifts to improve living standard,” said Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain.

Following implementation of massive social safety-net programmes (SSNPs) along with unprecedented developments in every sector, digital facilities have become inseparable parts of civic life in rural areas.

Housewife Zakia Begum of Kursha Balorampur village in Mominpur union of Rangpur Sadar upazila said she and her husband along with four children were in hardship even 10 years back.

She starting a small cattle farm by taking Taka 10,000 as interest free loan under SSNPs of the ‘Ekti Bari, Ekti Khamar’ project in 2012 and again Taka 18,000 in 2014 to increase investment in cattle business and start crop farming as sharecropper.

By virtue of digitisation, she started getting information from Mominur UDC about treatment and nursing of cattle heads, facing crop diseases and market prices of those to get better profits.

“As our incomes were increasing, we purchased mobile phone sets and 50 decimals of crop land,” Zakia said.

She has built semi-pucca house, got electricity and has 13 sheep, four bullocks, three heifers and other assets worth Taka ten lakh to lead better life almost like in a town.

“I have married off my daughter Nahar, my son Zakaria, daughter Tasmina and son Saikat are studying in schools and colleges,” Zakia added.

Talking to BSS, Pervin Akhter and her husband Anwarul Islam of Bangmari village under Nilphamari Sadar upazila said they led miserable life before getting job at ‘Evergreen’ factory at Uttara Export Processing Zone (EPZ) six years back.

“Now, we earn over Taka 22 thousand monthly,” said Akhter adding that they have already built a house, got electricity, purchased a motorcycle for easy movement and are using mobile phones and other digital facilities.

Similarly, youths Laksmi Rani and her sister Saraswati Rani of Hariballov village in Nilphamari Sadar upazila said their family was in hardship.

Knowing information about jobs at Uttara EPZ from a local UDC, Laxsmi got a job at ‘Evergreen’ company while Saraswati got job at ‘Majen BD Limited’ at Uttara EPZ seven years ago.

They are earning over Taka 24 thousand together a month to lead decent life now with their five family members after purchasing land and mobile phones, building a house and getting electricity.

Talking to BSS, Entrepreneur Arifuzzaman Moon of Saddyapuskorini UDC under Rangpur Sadar upazila said he is providing 65 types of online and offline digital services to rural people to earn Taka 70,000 per month on an average.

“About 100 people, including youths, are getting various services easily at lowest cost from my UDC daily. They do no need to go to towns for the purpose,” Moon said.

So far, 250 educated male and female youths have got training on computer, internet browsing and all other digital services from Saddyapuskorini UDC under guidance of Moon.

“After being trained at my UDC, local youths Sohan and Raihan have opened their own computer shops at Saddyapuskorini Bazar and are earning Taka 15,000 to 20,000 monthly by providing digital services to people,” Moon said.

“The UDCs are contributing a lot to turn villages into towns by providing government services to rural people,” Moon said adding that the government’s programme of turning villages into towns would a become reality soon.

Farmer Lokman Hakim said farmers are easily getting information on crop farming, pests’ management, agri- technologies, seed, fertiliser, seed sowing and crop harvesting periods and market price from Mominpur UDC without going to Rangpur city.

Student Manisha of Gangachara upazila said she downloaded information for admission in universities from Nohali UDC in the upazila through internet, applied for admission tests and got admitted in a private university.

“Digitisation has ensured easier access to ICT for educated rural youths for earning through outsourcing sitting at homes on way to turn villages into towns,” said Associate Professor of Begum Rokeya University Dr. Tuhin Wadud.

