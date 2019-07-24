National Public Service Day observed in northern districts

DHAKA, July 24, 2019 (BSS) – National Public Service Day was observed in
two northern districts as elsewhere of the country yesterday with a view to
reaching quality government services easily at the people’s doorsteps.
On the occasion, officials at a post-rally discussion in Rangpur said the
digitisation helps reach government services easily to people by virtue of
information and communication technologies (ICT) to accelerate national
development.
They expressed the view at the discussion organised by district
administration at Town Hall auditorium in the city.
Deputy Commissioner Asib Ahsan addressed the discussion as the chief guest
with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir in the chair.
Acting Police Super Abu Maruf Hossain, Deputy Director (Local Government)
Syed Farhad Hossain, Civil Surgeon Dr Hirombo Kumar Roy, District Livestock
Officer Dr. Shah Jamal Khondker and Additional Police Commissioner of Rangpur
Metropolitan Police Abdullah Al Faruk addressed as special guests.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Foyzul Kabir delivered
welcome speech narrating objectives of observance of the day to make
government services easily available at the people’s doorsteps.
Syed Farhad Hossain discussed importance of Vision 2021 and digitisation
programme to accelerate development in building a middle income nation by
2021 and attaining SDGs by 2030 on the way to build a developed Bangladesh by
2041.
The chief guest said the digitisation programme aimed at easily reaching
government services to common people to improve their living standard by
taking advantages of ICT as effective tools and accelerate national
development.
He urged all service providing government departments, organisations and
offices to use innovative ways in reaching government services to people to
combat corruption and ensure transparency and accountability.
A discussion was also arranged in Rajshahi in observance of the National
Public Service Day where speakers said quality public service delivery is
important for establishing good governance in the society, emphasizing the
need for finding ways and means to provide quality public services to ensure
good governance.
They came up the observation at the post-rally discussion organized by the
district administration at its conference hall.
Commissioner-in-Charge of Rajshahi division Anwar Hossain addressed the
meeting as the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque was in the
chair.
Additional District Magistrate Nazrul Islam, Executive Engineer of Local
Government Engineering Department Saniul Haque, Executive Engineer of
Department of Public Works Masud Rana, Deputy Director of Department of Women
Affairs Shirin Sabnom and Additional Superintendent of Police Ifte Khayer
Alam also spoke.
Anwar Hossain urged the district and upazila level officials and employees
to provide public service to people as their noble duty.
On the occasion, 19 officials and employees were given prizes as
recognition to their laudable contribution to the service delivery activities
in the district.