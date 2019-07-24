National Public Service Day observed in northern districts

DHAKA, July 24, 2019 (BSS) – National Public Service Day was observed in

two northern districts as elsewhere of the country yesterday with a view to

reaching quality government services easily at the people’s doorsteps.

On the occasion, officials at a post-rally discussion in Rangpur said the

digitisation helps reach government services easily to people by virtue of

information and communication technologies (ICT) to accelerate national

development.

They expressed the view at the discussion organised by district

administration at Town Hall auditorium in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Asib Ahsan addressed the discussion as the chief guest

with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir in the chair.

Acting Police Super Abu Maruf Hossain, Deputy Director (Local Government)

Syed Farhad Hossain, Civil Surgeon Dr Hirombo Kumar Roy, District Livestock

Officer Dr. Shah Jamal Khondker and Additional Police Commissioner of Rangpur

Metropolitan Police Abdullah Al Faruk addressed as special guests.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Foyzul Kabir delivered

welcome speech narrating objectives of observance of the day to make

government services easily available at the people’s doorsteps.

Syed Farhad Hossain discussed importance of Vision 2021 and digitisation

programme to accelerate development in building a middle income nation by

2021 and attaining SDGs by 2030 on the way to build a developed Bangladesh by

2041.

The chief guest said the digitisation programme aimed at easily reaching

government services to common people to improve their living standard by

taking advantages of ICT as effective tools and accelerate national

development.

He urged all service providing government departments, organisations and

offices to use innovative ways in reaching government services to people to

combat corruption and ensure transparency and accountability.

A discussion was also arranged in Rajshahi in observance of the National

Public Service Day where speakers said quality public service delivery is

important for establishing good governance in the society, emphasizing the

need for finding ways and means to provide quality public services to ensure

good governance.

They came up the observation at the post-rally discussion organized by the

district administration at its conference hall.

Commissioner-in-Charge of Rajshahi division Anwar Hossain addressed the

meeting as the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque was in the

chair.

Additional District Magistrate Nazrul Islam, Executive Engineer of Local

Government Engineering Department Saniul Haque, Executive Engineer of

Department of Public Works Masud Rana, Deputy Director of Department of Women

Affairs Shirin Sabnom and Additional Superintendent of Police Ifte Khayer

Alam also spoke.

Anwar Hossain urged the district and upazila level officials and employees

to provide public service to people as their noble duty.

On the occasion, 19 officials and employees were given prizes as

recognition to their laudable contribution to the service delivery activities

in the district.