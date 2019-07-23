BSMMU may open separate dengue corner: VC

DHAKA, July 23, 2019 (BSS) – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) will open a separate dengue corner, if necessary, to ensure treatment of dengue patients.

Acting Vice Chancellor of the BSMMU Dr M Shahidullah Sikder said this while addressing a press conference on dengue fever organized by the university today.

Calling the people not to panic, the acting VC said early detection along with necessary food and bed rest would help patients recover from the disease.

The BSMMU chief also urged duty doctors to be more careful in case of treatment and asked them to be careful about the choice of drugs.

Dr Sikder also informed journalists that the BSMMU was providing hundred per cent treatment facilities to Freedom Fighters,free of cost, adding that the medical services programme for Freedom Fighters had already been strengthened.

Medicine Faculty Dean Professor Dr M Zilon Mia Sarker, Registrar Professor Dr ABM Abdul Hannan, Director (Hospital) Brigadier General AK Mahabubul Haq, among others, were present at the press conference.