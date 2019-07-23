Govt gives letter to ‘Pran’ to stop ad on foreign TV

DHAKA, July 23, 2019 (BSS) – The Information Ministry has issued an office letter to ‘Pran’, a private company, to stop advertisements of their products on foreign television channels for the local viewers.

The TV-2 section of the ministry issued the letter on July 21 as per subsection-19 (13) of the Cable Television Network Law, 2006, said a press release of the ministry here today.

“This is a punishable offense as per the section 28 of the law,” the release added.

The letter asked the concerned authority of Pran to stop the advertisements immediately.

The government is conducting mobile courts against the cable operators to stop advertisements of Bangladeshi products on foreign channels from July 1.