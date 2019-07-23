26th National Junior Wrestling meet begins

DHAKA, July 23, 2019 (BSS)- Umme Salma Pinky of Rajshahi and Prity Rani of Dinajpur won gold and silver medals respectively in girls’ 53 kg weight category on the opening day of RDDL 26th National Junior (Boys’ & Girls’) Wrestling Competition that begun today (Tuesday) at the Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the

city.

Besides, Taslima Akter of Rajshahi and Naich of Mymensingh secured gold and silver medals respectively in the girls’ 57 kg weight

category.

On the other hand, Shuvosri Das of Mymensingh and Sornali Khanom of Rajshahi won gold and silver medal respectively in the girls’ 61 kg weight category.

In the afternoon, Bangladesh Olympic Association’s Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza formally inaugurated the two-day meet as the chief guest.

A total of 200 boys’ and girls’ wrestlers from eight divisions across

the country are participating in the meet in 16 weight categories.